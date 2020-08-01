"I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice" - MLK

SportsCenter Roger Goodell said that he "wished we had listened earlier" to what Colin Kaepernick was trying to bring attention to when he began kneeling for the national anthem. https://t.co/69FceB5IPj