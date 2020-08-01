Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54982724_thumbnail

Mets Reportedly Will Resume Playing on Tuesday

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 3m

Mets baseball is back... again.According to Joel Sherman, the Mets have not had any more positive COVID-19 cases since the player and the staff member tested positive on Tuesday. The team will b

Tweets