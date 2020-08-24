Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #88: Frank Thomas

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

The man known as The Big Hurt is the 88th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Frank Thomas joined the White Sox in 1990, batting .330 over 60 games.  He was just getting started.  From his first full season in 1991 through 1997, Thomas...

