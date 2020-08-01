Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mike Trout rookie card fetches record $3.93M in N.J. auction | ‘What did the Mona Lisa sell for?’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

A one-of-akind autographed rookie baseball card of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout sold for a record $3.93 million last weekend. The old mark for a sports trading card was $3.12 million in 2018 for a Honus Wagner 1909-11 tobacco card

