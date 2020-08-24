Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Cleared To Resume Season, Will Play 2 Doubleheaders At Yankee Stadium This Weekend

New York Yankees News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York

Major League Baseball cleared the Mets to resume baseball activities Monday after the team missed four games because two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

