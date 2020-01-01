New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets notes: Rotation order unknown, latest on trade deadline strategy
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 24 Aug
The Mets are basically starting back from square one in terms of deciphering just how their pitching staff will work. Following a five-day layoff after
Tweets
-
Happy #NationalDogDay 🐶🐕🐕🦺🐩🦮! We miss seeing all of our four-legged friends at the ballpark 😢! See you back at the ballpark in 2021!Minors
-
RT @MommaV16: Waiting over 1 hour 30 minutes & several holds with @norditrack Being told they will not refund all of my money on treadmill they lost and failed to deliver. Trying to get money back... they want to charge me $500 for shipping and restocking on an item I never received. SeriouslyMinors
-
RT @MommaV16: 1 hour and 46 minutes... told just shipping would be charged... then told another $250 on top of $199 shipping... @norditrack are you kidding me. HELPMinors
-
RT @MommaV16: This is what @norditrack charges to cancel an item I never received. @BBBTriCounties and they lost in shipping. https://t.co/rBFtzX2ARGMinors
-
RT @MommaV16: Will be contacting the @BBBTriCounties to report this @norditrack To not deliver a product & then charge shipping fees and return fees of over $500 on something I never received. I waited over two hours to finally speak to Debbie who was rude and insensitive to my request.Minors
-
If BVW mortgages the future (again) to win now (again) and only does it in a half-**** way (again) it will be the death of me. Uncle Stevie, PLEASE save us.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets