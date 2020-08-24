Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54994248_thumbnail

Mets plan to 'be very careful' at trade deadline, GM Brodie Van Wagenen says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 24, 2020 4:35 PM Newsday 6m

Amid the coronavirus chaos swirling around the Mets, don’t forget the trade deadline is Aug. 31, a week from Monday. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday he expects teams won’t be as aggress

Tweets