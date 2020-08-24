New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets store tweets uniform history framed thing that would look good in my office
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Hey this is kinda snazzy and I do have a birthday coming up if you guys want to chip in. A look back at the history of the @Mets jerseys. @MLB #Mets #LGM #NYM #teamstore pic.twitter.com/7SAPJLjG9Z — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore) August 24, 2020
Tweets
-
RT @NJD107_: So you’re gonna have a bunch of mongos getting tested for no reason other than to get a shirt? Lol https://t.co/84k9kqUmxPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have no time for excuses amid daunting stretch https://t.co/MqredlnYFVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sportscenter anytime LeBron does anythingBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYNJHarper: Yep, I'm all in on Gimenez at SS next season and beyond. He's a difference-maker with the glove, and has great all-around instincts for the game. Mets will have to figure out whether to play Rosario at another position or deal him. https://t.co/F9MgnIuMMwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yep, I'm all in on Gimenez at SS next season and beyond. He's a difference-maker with the glove, and has great all-around instincts for the game. Mets will have to figure out whether to play Rosario at another position or deal him.Harp said this !!!! https://t.co/Ukm5iZE7LhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That I can't guarantee. But it would be an amazing 5 years, between the love from the fans and the eventual flameout.@ChrisCarlin @RealJayWilliams Winning is entertaining.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets