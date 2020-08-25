Do Not Sell My Personal Information

This is the week you accept 7 inning games as MLB’s destiny!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Welcome to the week you come around on 7 inning games.   Beginning tonight you will come to realize a 7 inning game just eliminates the tedium that are the 6th and 7th innings, not the excitement that can be the 8th and 9th. You will soon realize...

