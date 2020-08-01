Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets Resume Action Against Marlins

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 1m

 After not playing for five days because of positive COVID-19 tests (one player and one coach), the Mets (12-14) resume action at Citi Field on Tuesday, "hosting" the Marlins (12-11) for

