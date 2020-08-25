New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LOL Mets want you to buy tickets – let’s look at what they are selling
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
LOL to this… Be a part of the action in 2021! An exclusive presale for 2021 #Mets single game tickets begins now. Use code LGMSOCIAL 👉 https://t.co/GNDSDsmPL7 pic.twitter.com/482m9rqM9d — New York Mets (@Mets) August 25, 2020 and GREAT JOB @CEETAR...
Tweets
-
*First 5 minutes of the first Zoom class of the year* "So I'm going to send everyone into breakout rooms"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: For Struggling Mets It’s Now Or Never https://t.co/gFfVwcJjQg #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
🍎 Homers that Help 🍎 This season @Citi has donated $68,000 to @NoKidHungry as part of their Community Home Runs program. Let’s hit some more this week!Official Team Account
-
Will the #Mets sell any of these three players? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/lcF6xdQLgBBlogger / Podcaster
-
LOL Mets want you to buy tickets – let’s look at what they are selling https://t.co/MZGluAbL35Blogger / Podcaster
-
New episode of our Amazin' But True podcast with @FiggieNY and @JakeBrownRadio ... The great @dcone36 joined to talk Mets and more Apple: https://t.co/KFpNoZtMdA Spotify: https://t.co/hnXVSZfV11Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets