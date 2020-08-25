Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55013187_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #89: Derek Jeter

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25 Aug

The Captain is the 89th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Derek Jeter played his first full season as the Yankees shortstop in 1996, unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year award while batting .314 and leading the Yankees to the first...

Tweets