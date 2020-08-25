New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: 3 players most likely to get traded before the deadline
by: James Richards — Fansided: Rising Apple 25 Aug
With this year's deadline set for August 31st, the New York Mets may very well be sellers. These are the three most likely to get dealt. The 2020 New York ...
Tweets
-
ICYMI: Episode 1 of @ThatsSoMetsPod featuring @ConnorJRogers and myself is live on iTunes and Spotify. Would really appreciate if you followed and subscribed! Ep.2 will be dedicated to the sale of the #Mets iTunes: https://t.co/xeSm1qMUgg Spotify: https://t.co/8vD0NTN36vMinors
-
RT @MollieeWalkerr: Evander Kane says the NHL’s official Hockey Diversity Alliance has formally requested that all playoff games today be suspended. https://t.co/FemzLJfbDWMisc
-
RT @usatodaysports: “For this to just continuously happen, it just shows just the hate in people’s hearts. That just sucks, you know? Being a Black man in America, it’s not easy.” https://t.co/HncEVm0o8dBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom whiff rates this season: Slider: 41.6 percent 4-seamer: 36.4 percent Changeup: 36.4 percent Curveball: 33.3 percent @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: Jacob deGrom has some serious competition (Bauer, Fried included), but he’s now in great position to secure his third-straight Cy Young* https://t.co/i01F8qefllBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @paigey1224: @OmarMinayaFan @TheRealSmith2_ Donated what I could, thank you @TheRealSmith2_ !Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets