Mets Place Nido, Gimenez On Injured List; Juan Lagares/Patrick Mazeika Selected
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3m
The Mets have placed infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido on the injured list, the club announced. Outfielder Juan …
