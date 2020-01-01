Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55022856_thumbnail

Notes: Nido, Giménez to IL; deGrom on Wed.

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

A flurry of roster moves awaited the Mets when they returned to Citi Field on Tuesday following five days away from the park due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The team placed catcher Tomás Nido and infielder Andrés Giménez on the injured list...

Tweets