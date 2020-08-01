Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rival Executive Predicts Mets Will Be ‘Surprising Player’ at the Deadline

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

When Brodie Van Wagenen spoke with the media on Monday, he alluded to a quiet trade deadline for the Mets this year. BVW pointed to the uncertainty due to COVID, the expanded playoff field and the

