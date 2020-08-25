Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
55027355_thumbnail

We're Back!!! (And We Have Questions)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Glory be to baseball, as the Mets finally returned from a five day hiatus due to a couple of positive COVID tests. They resumed play against the Marlins, which means that when it’s all said a…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 2m
    Seth Lugo is warming up to For Whom The Bell Tolls x Metallica. I am very much awake now.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    Here we go. Taylor Rogers. No hitter. In a Marlins home game at Citi Field. Which Elias considers a Mets home game. With no Mr. Met. And the ghost of Billy the Marlin. Buckle up!!!
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    Luis Rojas said a five-day layoff did not factor into the team's first game back. "I don’t want to see it that way," he said, "because we did take quality at-bats, we did impact the ball well, we hit the ball hard and we created scenarios." https://t.co/nSWkmWPQHQ
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 4m
    Mets get shutout in Game 1 of doubleheader against Marlins; Rick Porcello tagged with third straight loss https://t.co/tFo2ChzRKe @deeshathosar
    Newspaper / Magazine
  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 5m
    The apple not going up if the Mets hit a home run in Game 2 at Citi Field tonight since the Mets are the visitors is the stupidest baseball **** we've heard in a while.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 5m
    The Mets are batting in the top of the first at Citi Field. Weird!
    Tim Healey
    A note/technicality from @EliasSports (via the Mets): Although the Marlins will bat last in the second game today, the Mets will be the home team for statistical purposes. The home team is considered the one in whose stadium the game was played.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets