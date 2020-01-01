New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marlins strong third inning leads to 4-0 blanking of Mets
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 2m
The Miami Marlins used a strong third inning to bring in three runs as they shutout the New York Mets in the rain-delayed game. The Mets left 11 runners on base and five in scoring position in the loss.
Tweets
-
RT @byJulianMack: Safe to say Bellinger has wheels. Hard 90.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This game doesn't matter, the planet is dying? @tykelly11why am i watching this game. why are any of us watching this game. why is this game even happening. why is any of this even happening.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tell us how you really feel, Keith.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mlb_cc: Tim unloads and daddy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Seth Lugo was brilliant tonight 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 39 pitches Lugo looked stellar tonight as he hung up 0’s across the board despite leaving the game with just 39 pitches #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsSteveCohen: @timbhealey Brandon Nimmo will now be leading off an inning for the 7th time tonight in the Top of the 5th... that ever happen before?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets