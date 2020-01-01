New York Mets
New York Mets: The Rust Showed in Doubleheader Loss to the Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 5m
The New York Mets finally resumed play after a five-day layoff due to COVID-19 precautions but did not show any excitement to play.
Remember how much the Mets-owned media told you to love Callaway at first? Don’t forget that. They ran him out of town in no time when a scapegoat was necessary.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Jon Berti just stole second, then third, then home. He stumbled on the way home and still got there.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Zeroes!! Mets Shut-Out Again in Nightcap, Lose 2-0 to Miami https://t.co/LcvcyHjnao #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"It's just one day. None of us are panicking" - Dom Smith on if it's tough losing the moment the Mets built up last weekTV / Radio Network
-
Those two nine-inning games took 4:42 to play (18 innings)- Aug 7 vs MTL (2nd time that season blanked in DH) The 13 1/2 innings played today took 5:01, plus a 65 minute rain delay. #Mets https://t.co/jOBews9xFsTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets blanked twice in sweep in return from coronavirus hiatus https://t.co/LpZycCioKLBlogger / Podcaster
