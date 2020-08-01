New York Mets
Mets Offense Not Biggest Embarrassment In Marlins Doubleheader Sweep
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 47s
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mets were 0-for-10 at the plate with runners in scoring position. Things weren’t as bad in the second half as the Mets offense went just 0-for-5. Th…
Remember how much the Mets-owned media told you to love Callaway at first? Don’t forget that. They ran him out of town in no time when a scapegoat was necessary.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Jon Berti just stole second, then third, then home. He stumbled on the way home and still got there.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Zeroes!! Mets Shut-Out Again in Nightcap, Lose 2-0 to Miami https://t.co/LcvcyHjnao #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
"It's just one day. None of us are panicking" - Dom Smith on if it's tough losing the moment the Mets built up last weekTV / Radio Network
Those two nine-inning games took 4:42 to play (18 innings)- Aug 7 vs MTL (2nd time that season blanked in DH) The 13 1/2 innings played today took 5:01, plus a 65 minute rain delay. #Mets https://t.co/jOBews9xFsTV / Radio Personality
Mets blanked twice in sweep in return from coronavirus hiatus https://t.co/LpZycCioKLBlogger / Podcaster
