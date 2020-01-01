New York Mets
Watch: Marlins' Berti completes 3-steal inning by stumbling, crawling into home
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2m
Jon Berti stumbled his way into history, making the New York Mets look very foolish along the way.In one of the most bizarre plays in recent memory, the Miami Marlins utility man stole three bases in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game at Citi Field.
