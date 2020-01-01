New York Mets
Marlins shutout Mets again, sweep doubleheader without allowing a run
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 2m
The Miami Marlins swept the New York Mets while not allowing a Met to cross home plate in either game. In the sixth inning of Game 2, Jon Berti sole home to add to the Marlins lead as they didn't need much help in a shutout victory.
Remember how much the Mets-owned media told you to love Callaway at first? Don’t forget that. They ran him out of town in no time when a scapegoat was necessary.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Jon Berti just stole second, then third, then home. He stumbled on the way home and still got there.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Zeroes!! Mets Shut-Out Again in Nightcap, Lose 2-0 to Miami https://t.co/LcvcyHjnao #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
"It's just one day. None of us are panicking" - Dom Smith on if it's tough losing the moment the Mets built up last weekTV / Radio Network
Those two nine-inning games took 4:42 to play (18 innings)- Aug 7 vs MTL (2nd time that season blanked in DH) The 13 1/2 innings played today took 5:01, plus a 65 minute rain delay. #Mets https://t.co/jOBews9xFsTV / Radio Personality
Mets blanked twice in sweep in return from coronavirus hiatus https://t.co/LpZycCioKLBlogger / Podcaster
