Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55031148_thumbnail

Marlins shutout Mets again, sweep doubleheader without allowing a run

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

The Miami Marlins swept the New York Mets while not allowing a Met to cross home plate in either game. In the sixth inning of Game 2, Jon Berti sole home to add to the Marlins lead as they didn't need much help in a shutout victory.

Tweets