Tom Brennan - THE METS ARE A JOKE, A REALLY BAD JOKE
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3m
We all know who Warren Buffet is, the Oracle of Omaha. Doesn't mince words, all about winning. In his case, winnng in the stock market. My b...
Tweets
-
Why are we fighting over a mediocre radio host that has a rap sheet... would you trust him enough to hire him? Real world wouldn't look at him. He should be stocking shelves.NEWS: WFAN remains favorite to land Craig Carton, but a Philly station has serious interest, The Post has learned. https://t.co/P1gAgcZA3CBlogger / Podcaster
-
By the end of Tuesday’s seven-hour doubleheader, the Marlins were still trying to win a baseball game. And the #Mets? They were standing around watching Miami do it. An inexcusable finish to getting swept. https://t.co/u3VIiHvFghBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets were bad and should feel bad. https://t.co/P0sxK6hgX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
I guess we could let Carton buy the Mets tooBlogger / Podcaster
-
From last night... Mets shut out by Marlins, then shut out by Marlins again: https://t.co/9kVBRHrggc On Seth Lugo's rotation re-debut: https://t.co/EPk9HoRYSw Two players & two coaches are out for "undisclosed reasons" (plus, why deGrom pitches today): https://t.co/KuLhvUvD7PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets were shut out twice by the Marlins in an ugly and disappointing doubleheader at Citi Field, the team’s first game action since its pair of positive COVID tests late last week. https://t.co/AhssSZMWKkBlogger / Podcaster
