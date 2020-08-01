New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo Perfect in First Start Since 2018
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
Mets right-hander Seth Lugo made and his first start since 2018 on Tuesday night against the Marlins, and he was perfect.Lugo, starting for the first time since June 25, 2018, needed only 39 p
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: Rojas and Smith credited Marlins for being “aggressive,” “scrappy” and eager to “grind.” News flash: that’s how baseball is supposed to be played. It's not some special Marlins formula. They’re just making the effort to do it and #Mets need to start bringing that intensity.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@The7LineArmy game we had ordered these @mrsmet bobbleheads for was obviously cancelled. BUT, you'll still have the chance to get your hands on one. Details will be posted once we're ready to announce....Super Fan
-
14/10 for these #Mets doggos. 🐶 Wouldn’t you agree, @dog_rates? #NationalDogDayOfficial Team Account
-
The Mets have left 4.29 runners in scoring position per game this season, the most in the majors. The only MLB team over the last 10 years to strand over 4 RISP per game? The 2011 Mets.TV / Radio Network
-
So what will it take for their #NFL to make this misogynist sell the team? Pink cleats for breast cancer awareness are a nice gesture, but when it comes to an actual situation with hundreds lining up to back accusations, when will you act? #SnyderMustGo https://t.co/F4TN38NsxtTV / Radio Personality
-
Ali Sanchez might not be the next Víctor Martínez or Salvador Pérez but Henry Blanco is definitely within reach. https://t.co/XNTjpdudNcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets