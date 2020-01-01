New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Getting to know Ali Sanchez
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Mets called up their most major league ready catching prospect.
Tweets
-
Dominic Smith In Zone Swing & Miss %: 2017: 21.5% 2018: 20.4% 2019: 18.5% 2020: 15.2% @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have a game on the schedule tonight. I hope the players remember to show up this time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MyKBO: Web Gem of the Day featuring Lotte's Dixon MachadoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Love JD but he had a bad DH. He got picked off base as well.Last night, J.D. Davis completely failed to cover third on Berti’s stolen base. On the play where Berti stole home, Davis had his hands on his knees and didn’t move from his positioning while Berti was dancing down the line. That can’t happen.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario has seen a 6.4% increase in his chase % from 2019 (36.0 to 42.4%), & has seen an over 5.0% increase in his chase miss % (41.3 to 46.4%). Rosario has also made less hard hit contact this season, with a decrease of over 10% compared with 2019 (39.5 to 29.2%). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some more words.... Score some damn runs so deGrom doesn’t murder the team.Two words. deGrom Day. https://t.co/myf3TeZ8bGSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets