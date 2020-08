Getting to know Ali Sanchez

Amed Rosario has seen a 6.4% increase in his chase % from 2019 (36.0 to 42.4%), & has seen an over 5.0% increase in his chase miss % (41.3 to 46.4%). Rosario has also made less hard hit contact this season, with a decrease of over 10% compared with 2019 (39.5 to 29.2%). #Mets