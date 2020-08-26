Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #90: Ivan Rodriguez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The man who caught more games than anyone in MLB history is the 90th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. As a 19-year old rookie with the Rangers in 1991, Ivan Rodriguez was considered by many to be the best catching prospect in baseball...

