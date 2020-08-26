Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55047981_thumbnail

Has learned the game times for the Mets Yankees series this weekend and MAKES YOU CLICK TO FIND OUT!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Hahahaha CLICKBAIT baby Friday doubleheader starts at 4:05 Saturday at 1:05pm Sunday doubleheader starts at 1:05pm There will be unnecessary sitting around between games of the doubleheaders, up to 45 minutes, because you know standing on grass in...

Tweets