New York Mets

Mets will actually use Jacob deGrom in a game…and other Mets game notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

My friends the Mets sent me some notes which I shall share. Dominic Smith leads the Mets with six home runs, 10 doubles and 21 RBI…He is tied for sixth in the majors and tied for second in the NL in doubles, tied for seventh in the NL in RBI, tied...

