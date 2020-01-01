New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Elieser Hernandez vs Jacob deGrom (8/26/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 47s
Time to put yesterday’s ugliness behind us.
Tweets
-
The Mets are still mulling over their starter options for this weekend's five-game series against the Yankees https://t.co/kKvI4kNG7ATV / Radio Network
-
A 1-BB-DP first for deGrom. Good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The Mets are going to need six starting pitchers between Thursday and Sunday. The only thing that’s certain is that Jacob deGrom will not be one of them: https://t.co/DRHm73migW | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/Sdm0xAiJkXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey, hey, what do you say? JD Davis starts the double play!Blogger / Podcaster
-
I would like to see them recap what they did tonight? Give me a recap of what you all did to focus on the community. Let’s demand more than a sugar rush of platitudes.Brewers player rep Brent Suter called this "a collective Reds/Brewers decision not to play tonight to focus on our community hurting and the issues that are bigger than baseball."Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are going to need six starting pitchers between Thursday and Sunday. The only thing that’s certain is that Jacob deGrom will not be one of them: https://t.co/DRHm73migW | @AnthonyRieberBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets