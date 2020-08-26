New York Mets
Mets not ready to announce pitchers beyond Jacob deGrom starting Wednesday's game | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 26, 2020 7:11 PM — Newsday 3m
The Mets are going to need six starting pitchers between Thursday and Sunday. The only thing that’s certain is that Jacob deGrom will not be one of them. With seven-inning doubleheaders scheduled agai
The Mets are still mulling over their starter options for this weekend's five-game series against the Yankees https://t.co/kKvI4kNG7ATV / Radio Network
A 1-BB-DP first for deGrom. Good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
Hey, hey, what do you say? JD Davis starts the double play!Blogger / Podcaster
I would like to see them recap what they did tonight? Give me a recap of what you all did to focus on the community. Let’s demand more than a sugar rush of platitudes.Brewers player rep Brent Suter called this "a collective Reds/Brewers decision not to play tonight to focus on our community hurting and the issues that are bigger than baseball."Blogger / Podcaster
