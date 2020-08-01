Dominic Smith Kneels For the National Anthem

by:
Ryan Finkelstein
—
Mets Merized Online
3m
Prior to tonight's game, Dominic Smith took a knee during the national anthem for the first time this season. Smith had previously chose to stand for the anthem, saying that the action of kneeling
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?