New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cy 3-peat? deGrom (14 K's) ties career high

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 18s

Despite their historic inability to help Jacob deGrom earn wins, the Mets on Wednesday at least rebounded in time to prevent the Marlins from stealing a key divisional game. Wilson Ramos singled home Billy Hamilton in the eighth inning at Citi Field,

