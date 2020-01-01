New York Mets
Final Score: Mets 5, Marlins 4—Back in the New York Groove
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20s
The best pitcher in baseball was especially good tonight, and the Mets bullpen didn’t seem to care, but the Buffalo did.
I saw this originally from @onmylevels Let’s band together (if you are able to) and stand by not only just @TheRealSmith2_ , but the cause his foundation stands for If you can donate any amount to Dom’s BaseballGenerations Foundation, please do! #Mets https://t.co/ABCsIgIz0kMinors
Oh my godWould it mean something to Smith if teammates joined him? "It's not for them. That **** doesn't matter."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: Something to keep an eye on in the wake of all the game postponements in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake is that Major League Baseball is supposed to celebrate Jackie Robinson’s Day this Friday, August 28th. Yankees and Mets are scheduled... https://t.co/4rA27JUsipTV / Radio Personality
RT @DeeshaThosar: Dominic Smith said, when considering if he wants his teammates or manager or coaches to kneel alongside him, he said: "It's not for them. That sh*t doesn't matter." And that's how a raw, emotional interview ended for Dom tonight. He is hurting, deeply.Beat Writer / Columnist
Please find all of @TheRealSmith2_’s post-game tonight and watch and listen. It’s heartbreaking. It’s impactful. We need change.Minors
RT @mnioannou: real talk — are you more comfortable when you see your significant other late night texting someone or when you see edwin diaz come in with the bases loaded?Blogger / Podcaster
