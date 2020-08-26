Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
55056268_thumbnail

Bullpen blows Jacob deGrom's gem, but Mets top Marlins on Wilson Ramos' RBI single | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 26, 2020 10:47 PM Newsday 3m

The Mets did it to Jacob deGrom. Again. A brilliant deGrom tied his career high with 14 strikeouts and left Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins at Citi Field after seven innings with a three-r

Tweets