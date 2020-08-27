New York Mets
McNeil tries to get going in '20 series finale
RT @AP_Sports: “I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care. For this to just continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people’s heart. That just sucks, you know?" -Mets slugger Dominic Smith More from @jake_seiner >> https://t.co/EQuOZvocj3 https://t.co/Lviu8Yxg82TV / Radio Personality
Dom Smith kneels for anthem, gets emotional after Mets' game vs. Marlins: https://t.co/L9wPJ5S8za | @AnthonyRieberBlogger / Podcaster
"I think the most difficult part is that people still don't care," said an emotional Dominic Smith. He later added: "I just hope I don't see it happen to my kids. And that's the thing that I fear.” On the fight against racism: https://t.co/TA5eW4WFd4Beat Writer / Columnist
“It’s just unbelievable stuff," Rojas said. "He’s flashing unbelievable stuff this season. He’s been at the top of his game as far as stuff, and we’ve seen that." Jacob deGrom looked terrific. His teammates almost blew it, but they won. https://t.co/IS7c69ONf1Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarcAlibrandi: @OmarMinayaFan @TheRealSmith2_ donated as well, thanks for sharing the organizationBlogger / Podcaster
"The most difficult part is to see people still don't care. ... Being a Black man in America, it's not easy." The Mets' Dominic Smith with a powerful postgame press conference after Wednesday's game.TV / Radio Network
