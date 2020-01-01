Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55057516_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom twirls 14-strikeout gem, Mets edge Marlins, 5-4

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 4m

The New York Mets sqeak by the Miami Marlins, 5-4. Jacob deGrom pitched a 14-strikeout gem. Wilson Ramos saved the game for deGrom after the Mets bullpen almost let the game slip away.

