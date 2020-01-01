New York Mets
Dominic Smith on Racism: 'Most Difficult Part Is to See People Still Don't Care'
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 18s
New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith knelt during the national anthem in protest of systemic racism prior to his team's game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday...
Tweets
-
Hang in there, friends. Love and prayers for safety and strength to everyone in the path of #HurricaneLaura.
-
Please ask BVW why he fired Fonzie. More than the fact that Fonzie last year, it was the way he won, how the team played, the emphasis on fundamentals, the emphasis on defense, the emphasis on the running game and the emphasis on manufacturing runs.
-
Tearful Mets' Smith pleads 'People still don't care' #Mets
-
"I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care. For this to just continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people's heart. That just sucks, you know?" -Mets slugger Dominic Smith
-
Dom Smith kneels for anthem, gets emotional after Mets' game vs. Marlins:
-
"I think the most difficult part is that people still don't care," said an emotional Dominic Smith. He later added: "I just hope I don't see it happen to my kids. And that's the thing that I fear." On the fight against racism:
