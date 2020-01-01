Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Tearful Mets' Smith pleads 'People still don't care'

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 42s

Dominic Smith took a knee during the national anthem Wednesday before the Mets played the Marlins. Afterwords, an emotional Smith said the one thing he wants is for his teammates to donate their time toward helping Black children in inner cities.

