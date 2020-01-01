Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
55059944_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Braves rookie leads charge in sweep of Yanks - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1m

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a long home run, one of three struck by Atlanta, and the Braves beat the New York Yankees 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader, to end Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak on Wednesday. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson, the...

Tweets