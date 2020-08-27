Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55062740_thumbnail

Mets’ Dom Smith on his decision to kneel

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Via ESPN Mets slugger Dominic Smith doesn’t care if white teammates join him in kneeling for the national anthem. He said he doesn’t need them to cut a check to his charity, either. “If you give your time, that’s the only way we can change,” he said.

Tweets