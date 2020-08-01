New York Mets
Tom Brennan - WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO BATMAN AND ROBIN?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 7m
Since exploding in AA at the start of 2018, I referred at times to Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil as Batman and Robin. Jeff had a ...
Dom Smith’s powerful, tear-filled speech showed again what a fine young man he is"It's not for them so I don't care. That s*** doesn't matter, it's not for them" - Dom Smith on if he talked with teammates about kneeling for the anthem and if he'd want them to join him moving forward https://t.co/PTvHadr96fBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @sabr: When New York @Mets icon Donn Clendenon was in college at @Morehouse, his mentor was Martin Luther King Jr. Greatness was expected of all Morehouse men and Dr. King helped the teenage Clendenon reach his full potential. @SABRbioproject: https://t.co/IR6rLByo2I #SABR https://t.co/O9P6e0dsYQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @wcbs880: #Mets slugger Dominic Smith spoke through tears last night night after deciding for the first time to take a knee during the national anthem. Listen to his emotional and important postgame interview: https://t.co/KMdmulnlAv @MetsBooth @HowieRose @WayneRandazzo https://t.co/xR2NF6ka5FTV / Radio Personality
RT @HOT97: Many fathers feel just like Robert Horry today 😔Player
RT @KingJames: **** THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF ITPlayer
RT @FireBrodie: @mikemayerMMO @NYPost_Brazille The whole team should be embracing Smith tonight, either taking a knee or standing in solidarity with him. I’d have to imagine his tears last night at the presser probably woke some of his teammates up to how he is feeling.Blogger / Podcaster
