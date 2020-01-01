New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Preview: Marlins take aim at series win in finale against Mets
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 2m
Rookie sensation Sixto Sanchez is back on the mound for his second career start as the Miami Marlins finish up their series against the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
Dom Smith’s powerful, tear-filled speech showed again what a fine young man he is"It's not for them so I don't care. That s*** doesn't matter, it's not for them" - Dom Smith on if he talked with teammates about kneeling for the anthem and if he'd want them to join him moving forward https://t.co/PTvHadr96fBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sabr: When New York @Mets icon Donn Clendenon was in college at @Morehouse, his mentor was Martin Luther King Jr. Greatness was expected of all Morehouse men and Dr. King helped the teenage Clendenon reach his full potential. @SABRbioproject: https://t.co/IR6rLByo2I #SABR https://t.co/O9P6e0dsYQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @wcbs880: #Mets slugger Dominic Smith spoke through tears last night night after deciding for the first time to take a knee during the national anthem. Listen to his emotional and important postgame interview: https://t.co/KMdmulnlAv @MetsBooth @HowieRose @WayneRandazzo https://t.co/xR2NF6ka5FTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @HOT97: Many fathers feel just like Robert Horry today 😔Player
-
RT @KingJames: **** THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF ITPlayer
-
RT @FireBrodie: @mikemayerMMO @NYPost_Brazille The whole team should be embracing Smith tonight, either taking a knee or standing in solidarity with him. I’d have to imagine his tears last night at the presser probably woke some of his teammates up to how he is feeling.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets