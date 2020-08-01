Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55066528_thumbnail

On This Date: Mets Sign Jerry Koosman for $1,600

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 4m

On this date in 1964, the Mets signed a left-handed pitcher named Jerry Koosman for the sum of $1,600.To most Mets fans, especially in this generation, Koosman is part of a familiar idiom, Sea

Tweets