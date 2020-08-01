New York Mets
Shame On Brodie Van Wagenen And Wilpons For Not Publicly Supporting Dominic Smith
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 12s
After last night’s game, Dominic Smith was moved to tears speaking about his pain and fears. He was raw, emotional, and honest. It moved many people. It led Mets fans to go out and buy his je…
Brett Phillips has the best laugh in the game.The Tampa Bay Rays have traded for outfielder Brett Phillips. Prospect Lucius Fox is headed back to the Royals. Please no Batman jokes.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @stephapstein: Jack Flaherty, ace pitcher and apparently ace newsbreaker, reports that the Mets are deciding whether to play today.TV / Radio Network
InterestingOne name some teams have done homework on: Carter Kieboom. It is unclear if the Nationals would entertain trading Kieboom, a 22-year-old top prospect. But he has struggled to get consistent at bats in the majors w/ emergence of Luis Garcia and Starlin Castro on a two-year deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
Brodie Van Wagenen just told @JoeandEvan that he expects Michael Wacha to be activated and start tonight vs. Marlins. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Michael Wacha will start for the Mets tonight, Brodie Van Wagenen said on WFAN.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets position players by source #ThankYouSandy: Alderson Draft Picks - Conforto - Nimmo - Smith - Alonso - McNeil (12th) - Guillorme (10th) Alderson FA - Rosario - Gimenez Van Wagenen - Cano - Davis - HamiltonBlogger / Podcaster
