Steven Matz Has Failed to Control His Breaking Balls This Season

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 2m

Before Major League Baseball's shut down back in March, the New York Mets featured what they believed to be one of the deepest rotations in the game. Now months later, what was believed to be the

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    Brett Phillips has the best laugh in the game.
    Jeff Passan
    The Tampa Bay Rays have traded for outfielder Brett Phillips. Prospect Lucius Fox is headed back to the Royals. Please no Batman jokes.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Sports Illustrated @SInow 7m
    RT @stephapstein: Jack Flaherty, ace pitcher and apparently ace newsbreaker, reports that the Mets are deciding whether to play today.
    TV / Radio Network
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 10m
    Interesting
    Robert Murray
    One name some teams have done homework on: Carter Kieboom. It is unclear if the Nationals would entertain trading Kieboom, a 22-year-old top prospect. But he has struggled to get consistent at bats in the majors w/ emergence of Luis Garcia and Starlin Castro on a two-year deal.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    David Lennon @DPLennon 10m
    Brodie Van Wagenen just told @JoeandEvan that he expects Michael Wacha to be activated and start tonight vs. Marlins. #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Michael Wacha will start for the Mets tonight, Brodie Van Wagenen said on WFAN.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 11m
    Mets position players by source #ThankYouSandy: Alderson Draft Picks - Conforto - Nimmo - Smith - Alonso - McNeil (12th) - Guillorme (10th) Alderson FA - Rosario - Gimenez Van Wagenen - Cano - Davis - Hamilton
    Blogger / Podcaster
