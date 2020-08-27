Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets-black-ball-logo

SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted regarding Dom Smith , you should read it yourself

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

Here is a tweet from Andy Martino.  I disagree with Mr. Martino’s sentiments here. I am personally choosing to follow Dom’s lead, and the last thing I heard from Dom was that “and people still don’t care.”  So I shall use my platform to amplify his...

Tweets