New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted regarding Dom Smith , you should read it yourself
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 16s
Here is a tweet from Andy Martino. I disagree with Mr. Martino’s sentiments here. I am personally choosing to follow Dom’s lead, and the last thing I heard from Dom was that “and people still don’t care.” So I shall use my platform to amplify his...
Tweets
-
Listen to Episode 22 of 'Amazin' But True': Dominic Smith's Moving Tears https://t.co/Ws9LG4hZTbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hi Mets, Andy.Sources: NHL calls off Thursday's playoff games https://t.co/LPPJ0K9TMc #Isles https://t.co/WlJtjle1fGBlogger / Podcaster
-
OK @Mets fans, no need to keep tweeting me. I'm fair. No contest right now. Still sticking with my assertion re: the future, but today...right now...no contest. Best in New York, best in baseball. #respectThe battle for Best Ace in New York through a month of the season? Advantage: Jake. https://t.co/7ruM4Ey8crTV / Radio Personality
-
Brett Phillips has the best laugh in the game.The Tampa Bay Rays have traded for outfielder Brett Phillips. Prospect Lucius Fox is headed back to the Royals. Please no Batman jokes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @stephapstein: Jack Flaherty, ace pitcher and apparently ace newsbreaker, reports that the Mets are deciding whether to play today.TV / Radio Network
-
InterestingOne name some teams have done homework on: Carter Kieboom. It is unclear if the Nationals would entertain trading Kieboom, a 22-year-old top prospect. But he has struggled to get consistent at bats in the majors w/ emergence of Luis Garcia and Starlin Castro on a two-year deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets