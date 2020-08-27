New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Listen to Episode 22 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Dominic Smith’s Moving Tears
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 2m
Dominic Smith poured his heart and soul out when he spoke to the media after the Mets’ win on Wednesday. He was a black man telling it like it is, letting people know what he and many
Tweets
-
RT @kevdudaboss: Eating them on way home from work @TMKSESPN @Rosenbergradio @ChrisCarlinTV / Radio Personality
-
On @JoeandEvan today, @GMBVW discussed the Mets' discussions about not playing tonight, and reaction to Dom Smith's words and actions yesterday.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @HowieKussoy: There are double-digit Mets out on the field right now. Several warming up.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "His world is much different than mine," Michael Conforto said of Dominic Smith. Conforto wishes he had been by Smith during the National Anthem today to support him outwardly, but Smith's decision to kneel was made privately, at the last minute.Super Fan
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Here is more information on some of the work Dominic Smith does in inner city Los Angeles with Baseball Generations: https://t.co/dvn5AGfibnSuper Fan
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Here's more from Dominic Smith on some of the change he wants to see in the word. He has spoken frequently about the importance of those who made it out of difficult circumstances returning to give their time and help others, as he does with his Baseball Generations foundation. https://t.co/5vneDVgKjhSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets