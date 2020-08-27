Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW BEFORE IT GETS TAKEN DOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I have the audio, will add it to this post in a second in case the tweet disappears. Holy shit Rob Manfred is trying to force the Mets to pull a social justice awareness stunt tonight by having the players symbolically leave the field at 7:10 before...

