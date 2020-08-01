New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen Criticizes Rob Manfred in Leaked Video
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen had no idea he was on a hot mic when he openly talked about what Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred had as a plan for the Mets and Marlins game on
RT @ubermanofsteel: Longer Brodie video where he said full stop to Jeff that the Mets weren’t playing during whatever talks with Manfred. https://t.co/oLBIXOplvzBlogger / Podcaster
RT @oneshiningmets: @timbhealey Here’s the remainder of the conversation.Beat Writer / Columnist
NEWS: As reported earlier today by @AnthonyDiComo, Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) will come off the IL and start tonight’s game. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @HowieKussoy: Mets have made no official announcement, but Marlins are warming up and grounds crew is getting the field ready. No Mets to be seen, though.Blogger / Podcaster
When someone with the METS is saying, "He doesn't get it" about you, man, you're really in danger of not being promoted to third grade in the fall.Full transcript of the video: https://t.co/me5s6xpbXvBeat Writer / Columnist
Incredible. Brodie, I'll help you toss that chair.Holy **** Rob Manfred is trying to force the Mets to pull a social justice awareness stunt tonight by having the players symbolically leave the field at 7:10 before returning an hour later to play at 8:10 even though the players don’t want to play tonight https://t.co/4BJLaPUkoyBlogger / Podcaster
