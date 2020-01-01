Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets GM, in video, critical of Manfred, proposal

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN 3m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen heard on video criticizing a 1-hour walkout plan for players allegedly proposed by commissioner Rob Manfred. "He just doesn't get it," said Van Wagenen.

